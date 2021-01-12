R Madhavan gives an EPIC response to a netizen who calls him a 'show spoiler' in Maara; Wins hearts yet again

Maddy has once again aced the social media game by giving the most epic and polite response to a netizen criticising his acting skills.

Maara, the Tamil romantic musical drama starring R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath released on January 8 and it opened to a positive response from the audience and critics alike. Maara is an adaptation of Dulquer Salmaan starrer Malayalam film Charlie. Twitter is filled with amazing reviews for Maara. However, a few are disappointed and have made some unpleasant comments on R Madhavan over his performance in the film.

One of the Twitter users wrote, "Seriously a below average movie and for people who have already watched Charlie, it's just a pain to watch this movie after first 30mins. Seriously Maddy was the show spoiler in this movie. Such a sad and depressing character." Well, Maddy has once again aced the social media game by giving the most epic and polite response to a netizen criticising his acting skills.

Madhavan replied, "Oops . Sorry to disappoint you bro. Will try and do better the next time." The Tamil, Bollywood star is winning hearts yet again and no one better than him can calmly respond to such tweets with an epic answer.

Oops . Sorry to disappoint you bro. Will try and do better the next time . https://t.co/6euNuWFYhp — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) January 12, 2021

Meanwhile, apart from R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath, Maara also features Alexander Babu, Sshivada Nair, Mouli, Padmavati Rao and Abhirami in prominent roles.

