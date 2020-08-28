0
R Madhavan looks beyond handsome in his salt and pepper beard look; Shares a selfie as he resumes work

R Madhavan, who is fondly called as Maddy by his fans has treated his fans with another selfie as he looks dashing and resumes work today.
4924 reads Mumbai Updated: August 28, 2020 12:16 pm
0
0
0
Save
R Madhavan looks beyond handsome in his salt and pepper beard look; Shares a selfie as he resumes work

R Madhavan is not only known for his unconventional roles in the films but has also won millions of hearts with his onscreen charming personality as well. He has aged like fine wine and continues to rule hearts with his stunning photos on social media. R Madhavan, who is fondly called as Maddy by his fans has treated his fans with another dashing looking selfie on Instagram as he resumes work today. He is one of the few actors who is shining bright in Bollywood and South Indian film industry. 

Sharing the picture on IG, Madhavan wrote, "And back to work after a loooooong time today. Gods grace .." The handsome hunk is flaunting his salt and pepper beard look and fans can't keep calm. He makes women swoon all over him yet again with this photo. He is one of thew few actors who can pull it off quite effortlessly. Check out his look below and share your thoughts in the comment section below.
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And back to work after a loooooong time today. Gods grace ..

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on

Also Read: R Madhavan's luxurious penthouse in Mumbai is all things modern and classic; Take a sneak peek 

On the work front, R Madhavan will be seen alongside Anushka Shetty in their upcoming film, Nishabdham. The film was scheduled to release in April this year but has got postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak. Recently, speculations were doing rounds that the makers might release it directly on an OTT platform. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet. 

Madhavan is also looking forward to the release of his biographical drama, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film is based on the life of ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. Maddy marks his directorial debut with this film. 

