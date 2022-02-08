R Madhavan meets Mammootty in Dubai, heaps praises on 'evergreen legend'; See viral PICS

The two most handsome and talented actors of South, R Madhavan and Mammootty met and spent quality time together. The pics of the duo have surfaced on social media and fans are going gaga over them. Netizens are not just trending them on Twitter but are also wondering if anything is on cards as it will be a visual treat to watch both together.

R Madhavan recently paid a visit to Mammootty, while the duo were in Dubai. As per the reports, R Madhavan met Mammootty, while the latter was in Dubai, as he was attending the Expo 2020 Dubai. The duo had a great conversation, and Malayalam producer Anto Joseph too was present.

On the work front, R Madhavan's directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is set to release on April 1, 2022 and will be in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, English and Kannada languages. The film is based on the life of scientist and aerospace engineer S. Nambi Narayanan. Madhavan will also essay the protagonist Nambi Narayanan.

Coming to Mammootty, some upcoming ventures of the Malayalam star include director Surendra Reddy’s spy thriller, Agent. Written by Vakkantham Vamsi, the film will also feature Akhil Akkineni and Sakshi Vaidya as leads. The film which has been produced by AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema is scheduled for a Christmas release on 24 December 2021.

The actor also has some other projects including Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam lined up for release.

