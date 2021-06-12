R Madhavan not a part of Lingusamy’s Tollywood film with Ram Pothineni and Krithi Shetty

A couple of days back, it was reported that the yet to be titled flick will have R Madhavan and Arun Vijay as the main antagonists.

It was announced by popular director Lingusamy last year, that his next film will be a Tamil Telugu bilingual one with Ram Pothineni in the lead role. It was reported a couple of days back that the film will have R Madhavan and Arun Vijay as the main antagonists. However, R Madhavan has now issued a clarification stating that he is not a part of the film, though he would like to collaborate with Lingusamy.

Sharing the news, he wrote on Twitter, “Would so love to work with @dirlingusamy and recreate the magic cause he is such a wonderful, loving man too… unfortunately no truth in the news doing the rounds recently, of us doing a Telugu film together with en as an antagonist”. The makers of the film had announced that the shooting will start in May this year. However, due to the second wave of the pandemic and the lockdown to contain it, the shooting did not start.

The makers had also announced that Uppena girl Krithi Shetty is playing female lead in the film. The shooting of the film is expected to begin after the lockdown restrictions are relaxed. This yet to be titled film will mark Lingusamy’s Tollywood directorial debut and Ram Pothineni and Krithi Shetty’s Kollywood debut. Devi Sri Prasad will be composing music for the film. Meanwhile, R Madhavan is waiting for the release of his directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

