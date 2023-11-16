R Madhavan opens up on his son Vedaant Madhavan's success; says he worries about swimming champ's popularity

Actor R Madhavan, the National Award winner recently disclosed how he feels proud and happy for his son’s achievements but he is in doubt about whether he should be about the sudden popularity his son has gained.

Talking to Hindustan Times in an interview, Madhavan jokingly expressed that his son has been gaining widespread popularity recently and he himself can’t compete with his son since he’s from a totally different field of work than him.

Vedaant Madhavan and his recent popularity

For the unversed, actor Madhavan has an 18-year-old son Vedaant Madhavan who is a freestyle Indian swimmer. The budding athlete is top of his own league even recently winning the gold medal at the Danish Open 2022.

Besides that, the swimmer has also won the 48th Junior National Aquatics Championships which was held in India, conquering 4 gold medals and 3 silver medals to his name. Along with that, he has also represented India in the 2023 Malaysian Open, winning 5 gold medals there as well.

Madhavan has already confessed in a previous interview that he is very happy and proud of his son’s achievements but also conveyed that he gets more attention for it than he deserves.

The actor openly admitted that his son has only won a few international competitions but there are many other students in his son’s age group who are better than him and should also be celebrated likewise.

Elucidating further on this topic, the Rang De Basanti actor said that both he and his son are aware that the latter only gets this much attention because of his father’s name and that has kept him rooted. Madhavan also added that his son is working hard for his future and as his parents both he and his wife would always support him.

R Madhavan’s Workfront

R Madhavan was last seen in the year 2022 in the Tamil-Hindi Bilingual film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect which was directed by himself and won him the National Award for the Best Feature Film of 2022. The actor was also seen in another Hindi film the same year by the name Dhokha: Round D Corner.

Moreover, the actor is next set to feature in the Hindi film called Amriki Pandit and besides that, he will also be seen in the Tamil film Test which has Nayanthara and Siddharth in lead roles as well. He will also be seen in the Thiruchitrambalam director Mithran R Jawahar’s next as well. The actor is also part of the Netflix mini-series The Railway Men which is set to arrive on November 18, 2023.

