R Madhavan poses for romantic pic with wife Sarita in Nambi Narayanan look & pranks his brother-in-law

R Madhavan, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, has shared a pic with his wife Sarita and it will leave you in splits. The actor posed for a cosy pic with his wife in the Nambi Naryanan look from the film and pranked his brother-in-law. And we must say, the prank is on us too, we took a second to realize it is Madhavan in the pic.

Madhavan took to his Twitter handle and shared a pic with his wife Sarita, where they can be seen sharing a moment in smiles. He captioned the pic, When my brother-in-law freaked out when I sent him this photo of my wife . #rocketrythefilm."

Yesterday, Madhavan shared a BTS video of Suriya reacting to his look in the Rocketry film. Suriya was left stunned after he saw Madhavan in Nambi Narayanan’s look. He looked even more shocked to see Madhavan standing next to the original Nambi Narayanan.

For unversed, Suriya is playing a cameo role in the Tamil version, whereas Shah Rukh played the same role in Hindi.

Madhavan also revealed that Suriya played the role without any remuneration. When I told Suriya that Shah Rukh ji is doing a small role in the Hindi version and that I wanted him to play the same role for the Tamil version, he immediately said he’d do it. When it came to shooting, Suriya flew down to Mumbai’s Mehboob studio with his staff and shot for the scene. He booked his own flight tickets and didn’t even charge a penny for his work.”

The film will also mark his debut as a director. The project stars Rajit Kapur, Simran, Misha Ghoshal, Ravi Raghavendra, Muralidaran, Shyam Renganathan, and Karthik Kumar in ancillary roles. Rocketry The Nambi Effect is likely to release on 1st July this year.