R Madhavan praises technology after turning into Na'vi from Avatar; Says 'He is enjoying it very much'

R Madhavan took to his Instagram stories and shared the video. He said in it that he was impressed with the technology and the improvements.
19696 reads Mumbai Updated: September 8, 2020 11:41 am
The latest trend that is making the headlines is the popular reface application. Over the last few months, celebrities and people have been sharing their swapping faces with their favourite characters from movies. While Tamil celebrities had their faces swapped with Jack Sparrow played by Johnny Depp in the popular Pirates of the Caribbean film series, now the next big thing might be the Na’vi from Avatar.

The popular Avatar character from the Hollywood film directed by James Cameron has now become the current sensation after pan Indian actor R Madhavan turned into an Avatar. Taking to his social networking page, the Alaipayuthey star shared the video. In the video, he was all praises for the technology that made such a huge transformation possible. Madhavan said, "It's ridiculous what technology has managed to achieve in such short time. I am an Avatar. Who would have thought of that? I am enjoying this so much. This is really exciting."

Meanwhile on the work front, Madhavan is currently busy with the post-production work of his directorial debut. Titled Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, the film is a biographical drama. It is based on the 1994 case against the ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. Madhavan will be seen playing as Narayanan from his age 27 to 75. The film also stars Simran as his wife. He also has in his kitty, Nishabdham with Anushka Shetty. Official update about the film’s release is expected to be made soon.

