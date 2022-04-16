R Madhavan is a 'proud dad' as his son wins at Open Danish Swimming; Namrata, Abhishek, Shilpa congratulate

R Madhavan is a proud dad as his son Vedaant has won a silver medal in swimming at the Danish Open 2022. Vedaant won the medal in the 1500m freestyle swimming event and clocked at 15:57:86. Taking to Instagram, Madhavan shared a clip as Vedaant's name was announced for the silver medal.

The actor penned a note as his son bigs and makes nation proud, "@vedaantmadhavan wins Silver for India at the Danish Open in Copenhagen. Thank you so much Pradeep sir, #swimmingfederationofindia, and #ansadxb for all your efforts. We are so proud. Many celebs cobgraluted the young champ as Namrata Shirodkar and Darshan Kumaar added clapping hands emojis. Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Awwwww Woooowwwww. Congratulations."

Vedaant is excellent in sports and he has also represented India at an International swimming competitions. From Gold to Bronze, the young champ has bagged many awards at different parts of the world.

Talking about R Madhavan, the actor will next be seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, based on the life of former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist Nambi Narayanan. The film will also mark Madhavan's directorial debut as he has written and is also producing it. The film will also feature Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role for Hindi and English versions, whereas Suriya will appear in the Tamil version. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will release worldwide in theatres on July 1, 2022.

Also Read: The Famous Star Kid: How R Madhavan's son Vedaant is making the nation proud