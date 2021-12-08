R Madhavan recalls getting intimate with his wife Sarita in public, reveals how cops caught him

In a recent interview, R Madhavan recalled getting intimate with his wife Sarita in public and being caught by the police. Recalling his days at Bandstand and Carter Road, R Madhavan told a Mashable India interviewer, “When I was wooing Sarita, we seldom had a place to get intimate. So, these rocks have many stories to tell.”

“We started out like any other couple in Mumbai, on top of the double-decker buses, coochie-cooing by the rocks, having a policeman say ‘go home’ and all that. We have really fond memories of this place,” he added.

Earlier this year, in a candid chat with Pinkvilla, the actor had opened up on the female attention he derives. "I wish I was as fit as people imagine me to be but now I am 50 years old. I think Anil Kapoor is fitter than me, he is an amazing guy. But about the photos, my wife sometimes tell me to behave. She pulls my leg. I never put that photo deliberately. Actually Sarita and I were having our usual banter on if I have gained or lost weight. I think I was shooting in Chennai when I told her that I have lost weight and she did not believe me, so I sent her the photo as proof," he shared.

R Madhavan and Sarita Birje tied the knot in the year 1999 after dating for 8 long years.

On the work front, Madhavan is gearing up for his next romantic comedy release, Decoupled, which also features Surveen Chawla. The show, directed by Hardik Mehta, will premiere on Netflix on December 17.

