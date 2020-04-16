Share your Lockdown Story
R Madhavan recalls he ‘broke into sweat’ while shooting THIS song in Alai Payuthey

Taking to Twitter, R Madhavan wrote that the shooting of the song Kadhal Sadugudugudu from the movie Alai Payuthey made him nervous.
R Madhavan recalls he 'broke into sweat' while shooting THIS song in Alai Payuthey
Taking to Twitter, R Madhavan opened up that the shooting of the song, ‘Kadhal Sadugudugudu’ from the film, Alai Payuthey made him nervous, as he had to learn the lyrics in reverse in order to get the proper lip-sync. A user shared a clip of the song, which caught the attention of Madhavan. He retweeted it and explained that the shooting of the song was very difficult as it was his first film and he found it very difficult to dance.

A couple of days back, Alai Payuthey was all over the internet as it was 20 years since the film released. AR Rahman composed the music tracks and background score for Alai Payuthey. Director Mani Ratnam had an interactive session on social media, where fans asked him about the film. PC Sriram cranked the camera, while the film had R Madhavan and Shalini playing the lead roles. Vivekh and Swarnamalya were seen in supporting characters.

The romantic drama was critically acclaimed, as it was a one of a kind movie for it had a non-linear narration. Meanwhile, R Madhavan will be seen next in Nishabdham, which has Anushka Shetty as the female lead. Nishabdham will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and English. The film is jointly produced by Kona Venkat, TG Vishwaprasad and Shaneil Deo has helmed the film. Gopi Sunder is the music director and Prawin Pudi is the editor of the film.

