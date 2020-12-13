R Madhavan refutes rumours of playing the lead in Ratan Tata's biopic; Says 'no such project in pipeline'

R Madhavan is currently gearing up for two of his projects namely Maara and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Meanwhile, check out his latest tweet.

R Madhavan does not need any introduction. The actor has given stellar performances not only in Bollywood but also down in the South. Apart from that, he also happens to be an avid social media user and likes to interact with his fans at times. It is during such an AMA session on his Twitter handle two days back that the Rocketry actor got rid of a rumour related to him that was doing rounds everywhere for the past few weeks.

When a fan asked him if he is supposed to play the lead role in the biopic based on Ratan Tata, Madhavan’s answer was a straight no. Replying to the same, the 3 Idiots actor wrote, “Hey unfortunately it’s not true. It was just a wish at some fans will made the poster. No such project is even on the pipeline or being discussed.” Well, this makes us wonder regarding the identity of the actor who will actually play the lead!

Meanwhile, check out the tweet below:

Hey unfortunately it’s not true. It was just a wish at some fans will made the poster. No such project is even on the pipeline or being discussed. https://t.co/z6dZfvOQmO — Ranganathan Madhavan (ActorMadhavan) December 11, 2020

R Madhavan’s last release was Nishabdham that also featured Anushka Shetty as the female lead. It had an OTT release on October 2, 2020. The thriller has been directed by Hemant Madhukar. As of now, the actor is gearing up for his next movie which is Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Madhavan has directed and co-produced the biopic drama himself which is based on the life of former scientist and aerospace engineer, Nambi Narayan. The actor has another project lined up which is Maara.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: R Madhavan on 'shower selfie' which left female fans dizzy: Sarita warned me to not put such pics

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :R Madhavan Twitter

Share your comment ×