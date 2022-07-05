R Madhavan reminisces unforgettable moments with music maestro AR Rahman

Basking in the success of his recent release, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, R Madhavan has tweeted a video, looking back to his special moments at Cannes with AR Rahman. In the clip, these two can be seen sharing a conversation during the film festival. He captioned the post, "Unforgettable moments of my life. @arrahman sir… Thank you so so much. ⁩ #rocketrythefilm."

For those who do not know, the composer worked on the actor's 2004 movie Aaytha Ezhuthu and the 2006 drama Rang De Basanti.

Check out the video below:

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was premiered at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival this year and sneak peeks from his France trip made it to R Madhavan's social media. The movie buffs were in awe of all his posts on the internet. He played the role of the decorated aerospace engineer from ISRO, Nambi Narayanan in the biopic.

The project also marked his debut as a director and featured Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role in the Hindi and English versions of the drama, while Suriya was a part of the South versions of the film.

Recently, superstar Rajinikanth also penned a note in Tamil, urging the young to watch the venture. His Twitter post loosely translates to, "Rocketry is a must-watch movie for everyone - especially the youth. For the space research development of our country. Mr. Padma Bhushan, suffered many hardships and made sacrifices. Madhavan has proved himself to be at par with the best directors in his first film as a director by portraying the story of Nambi Narayanan very realistically. My thanks and appreciation to him for giving me such a movie."

