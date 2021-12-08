R Madhavan reveals how wife Sarita reacted to his viral shirtless photo

R Madhavan fondly called as Maddy began his acting career with television guest appearances and later gained recognition in the Tamil film industry through Mani Ratnam's successful romance film Alaipayuthey. The dashing star won the hearts of the audience with his romantic hero image. Be it sharing photos with his son or treating us with shirtless selfies, R Madhavan has never failed to grab our attention over his interesting social media posts.

in a recent interview with The Telegraph, the actor spoke about one of his shirtless selfies that took Instagram by a storm and his women fans went gaga over it. “I am embarrassed! I am not the most hot-looking guy, you know. Hrithik Roshan is a Greek God and he should have that appeal. I am in awe of him,” said Madhavan in response."

He also said how his wife reacts to his shirtless pic he keep posting on social media. The actor’s wife, Sarita Birje has asked him to tone it down. “My wife has told me, ‘Can you please be age appropriate and not drop these pictures?

On the work front, Madhavan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The plot of the biographical film is based on the life of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan.