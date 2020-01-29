R Madhavan REVEALS Shalini teased him by saying she wanted Ajith Kumar in his role in Alaipayuthey

R Madhavan, while taking during an event, stated that Shalini wanted Ajith in Madhavan's place while shooting for Alaipayuthe.

Alaipayuthey is one of the timeless classics of Kollywood industry. Even today, Tamil movie fans still use the ‘Purusha’ and ‘Pondati’ reference while having a light time with their significant others. Now, during an event, the movie’s lead actor R Madhavan said that Shalini told him during the filming of the film that she would rather romance Ajith Kumar than him in the movie. R Madhavan, who gave in, apparently stated that he would also have his wife instead of Shalini in the role.

It is to be noted that Madhavan was newly married back then and Shalini was also in relationship with Ajith Kumar. Alaipayuthey is a romantic drama, which was directed by Mani Ratnam. Other than Shalini and Madhavan, the film also had Swarnamalya, Vivekh, Pyramid Natarajan in key roles. AR Rahman was the music composer of the film.

The film spoke about love after marriage. It revolved around a young couple, who were in love with each other, eloped to get married, as their parents did not approve of their love. The film also had Aravind Swami and Khushbu in guest roles.

