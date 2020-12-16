R Madhavan’s cute reply to a fan who has a crush on him will win your heart; Take a look

R Madhvan recently took to his Twitter handle to reply to a fan who confessed to having a crush on the RHTDM star for over two decades. Check it out below.

R Madhavan is another actor who enjoys immense popularity, especially among the women ever since he played the role of Madhav Shastri aka Maddy in the 2001 Bollywood film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. His female fan following has only increased in numbers over the years as the actor is aging like fine wine. On Tuesday, Madhavan took to his Twitter handle to reply to a fan who confessed to having a crush on him for over two decades.

The actor replied to this fan with a red heart emoji. Earlier, the latter tweeted, "I have a crush on @ActorMadhavan over 2 decades." The actor then exclaimed "Yepaaa," while responding and added a few laughter emoticons including a red heart and a folded hand emoji from his verified Twitter account. Lately, Madhavan has been focusing on his Tamil projects. Recently, he refuted speculations about him playing the role of industrialist Ratan Tata in a biopic.

A fan asked him a few days ago if he is going to play the lead role in Ratan Tata's biopic. To this, the actor replied on Twitter, "Hey unfortunately it's not true. It was just a wish at some fans will made the poster. No such project is even on the pipeline or being discussed." Meanwhile, R Madhavan is about to make his directorial debut with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He is going to play the lead role in the film.

Credits :R Madhavan Twitter

