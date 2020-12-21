R Madhavan’s THESE unseen looks for films which never saw the broad daylight are unmissable

R Madhavan took to his Instagram space and shared some pictures of himself where he can be seen in various unseen looks.

From his after shower selfie to his look for the film Vikram Veda, R Madhavan has never failed to wow his fans with his photos. Now, he has given a huge treat to his fans by sharing a set of photos from the movies that never took off. In the photos, he has shared a range of looks starting from a photo as a Maharaj to a person with long hair and a huge scare on his face. He stated that these movies never took off.

Sharing them, Maddy asked his followers which one of the looks do they like, and which one do they think is not him at all. He wrote, “Look for roles the got away and never got made... which one do you think is the best and which one is not Me at all?” As soon as the photos came up online, fans and followers of the actor took to the comments section and asked him to reveal more details about the films.

Meanwhile on the work front, Madhavan is currently busy with the post-production work of his directorial debut. Titled Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, the film is a biographical drama. It is based on the 1994 case against the ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. Madhavan will be seen playing as Narayanan from his age 27 to 75. The film also stars Simran as his wife. He was last seen in Nishabdham with Anushka Shetty.

