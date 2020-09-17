  1. Home
R Madhavan’s upcoming flick with Sharddha Srinath Maara to be released directly on OTT?

Touted to be a romantic drama, the Dhilip directorial will have R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath playing as a couple. Maara is the maiden filmod Dhilip as a director.
72875 reads Mumbai Updated: September 17, 2020 05:10 pm
Actor R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath’s upcoming flick Maara’s shooting was started in January this year. Directed by debutant Dhilip, Shraddha Srinath will be seen playing Madhavan’s lead pair. It is to be noted that the dup had earlier shared the screen space in the critically acclaimed film Vikram Veda. Earlier, the makers of the film had revealed that the film’s shooting was wrapped up. It was also announced that the editing and post production work would be wrapped up soon.

Now, according to the latest report, the film’s makers have opted for a direct release on OTT platform. Touted to be a romantic drama, talks for the film’s OTT release were happening for quite some time now, and it looks like the makers have taken a final call. However, there are no updated about when the film will be released. An official announcement on the film’s OTT release has not been made yet.

Also Read: KH 232: Kamal Haasan teams up with Lokesh Kanagaraj; Here's everything about the film

Meanwhile, it is expected that the actor’s yet another multi lingual upcoming flick with Anushka Shetty titled Nishabdham will also have a direct release on OTT platform. It is expected that the makers will announce the official release date today. Directed by Hemant Madhukar, Nishabdham is jointly produced by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwaprasad. The film has music by Gopi Sunder. The film was originally supposed to release in December 2019. However, it did not happen and the release date was postponed several times.

Credits :The Times Of India

Anonymous 9 hours ago

bloody drug peddler

