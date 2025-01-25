R Madhavan says Ajith Kumar ‘makes things happen' and lauds latter’s grit and passion for motorsports

R. Madhavan cheered out loud for his friend and actor Ajith Kumar earlier this month, as the latter emerged victorious at the Dubai 24H racing event. For the uninitiated, AK has made several achievements earlier in the field of motorsports, along with his career in films. And now, the Rocketry actor shared some anecdotes about the Tamil superstar.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, R. Madhavan reflected on his cherished friendship with Ajith Kumar and expressed how he is an admirer of the former, and being a friend, he ensured to cheer the loudest for AK in Dubai.

Moving on, Maddy also talked about the remarkable person Ajith has been when it comes to his extraordinary talents in motorsports, despite having such a prolific career in acting simultaneously.

Madhavan tagged AK as a man of immense grit and passion, adding how he could make everything possible in the most decent manner.

In his words, “He’s an extraordinary human being—a man of grit, determination, and someone who makes things happen in the most decent way possible.” The Shaitaan actor added, “He’s not just following his passion but also making our country proud by holding the tricolor on a podium, which is rare in motorsport.”

Madhavan called Ajit making the nation proud "special” and said, “I wanted to make sure I'm there for him.”

Furthermore, the 3 Idiots veteran opened up about his viral picture with Ajith Kumar from the Dubai event.

Maddy addressed how he wanted to bring attention to the feat unlocked by Ajith in the particular field, since he finds motorsports rather underwhelmingly popularized across the country.

On the work front, R. Madhavan’s upcoming South project includes Test with Nayanthara and Siddharth. Ajith Kumar, on the other hand, has movies Vidamuyaarchi and Good Bad Ugly lined up for release.

