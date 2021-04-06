R Madhavan says he is jealous of Dulquer Salmaan starrer Salute's team; Here's what the latter replied

Maddy and DQ are bonding on Twitter over their respective upcoming films and it is unmissable.

Dulquer Salmaan recently released the teaser of his upcoming film Salute, which is directed by Rosshan Andrrews and written by Bobby-Sanjay. DQ plays the role of a policeman in the film and the teaser is getting a good response from the audience on social media. Even celebrities are all praises for Dulquer's powerful act in the teaser. Tamil and Bollywood star R Madhavan also took to Twitter and shared his thoughts about the Salute teaser. He wrote, "WHAT a ROCKING TRAILER GUYS... another classic it written all over it . This is a team I’m so jealous off. Well done guys once again all the very best."

Dulquer Salmaan was quick to reply and thanked Madhavan for the same. He also expressed his excitement to watch Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. DQ replied, "Thank you so much !! Can’t wait to show you the film ! Rocketry looks like an epic film ! So international !." It is great to see how celebs are bonding and being supportive of each other's work in the industry. Recently, Samantha Akkineni took the opportunity to release starrer Thalaivi song.

Take a look at Maddy and DQ bonding on Twitter over their respective upcoming films:

Thank you so much !! Can’t wait to show you the film ! Rocketry looks like an epic film ! So international ! https://t.co/VhKYETowGD — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) April 6, 2021

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Fahadh Faasil OPENS UP on reuniting with Dileesh Pothan for Joji & the secret behind their success

Talking about Salute, the film also stars Manoj K Jayan, Diana Penty, Lakshmi Gopalaswami, Sania Iyyappan, Alancier, Binu Pappu, Vijayakumar, Saikumar among others.

Talking about Madhavan's film Rocketry, the film is an upcoming Indian biographical drama film based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was accused of espionage.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×