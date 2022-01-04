R Madhavan says he is jealous of Ram Charan and Jr NTR's camaraderie; RRR makers reply

R Madhavan is feeling jealous of Ram Charan and Jr NTR's camaraderie in RRR's Naatu Naatu song. Maddy who is totally amazed by the Naatu Naatu song took to Twitter and expressed the same. He tweeted, "I can get over this video.. it’s simply extraordinary ordinary."

He further wrote, "The camaraderie between @tarak9999 and @AlwaysRamCharan makes me sooo Jealous . I am imploding with with envy So proud of you both-HATS OFF." RRR makers were quick to reply to Madhavan with a thank you.

Take a look:

Naatu Naatu song has taken social media by storm as fans are recreating the hook steps. Featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, the foot-tapping number is sung by Rahul Sipligunj & Kaala Bhairava. Lyrics by Chandrabose, Naatu Naatu is choreography by Prem Rakshith.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli's RRR is postponed given the current situation in the country due to COVID-19. The makers took to social media recently and shared an official statement, which said, “Inspite of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promised to bring back The Glory of Indian Cinema, and at the right time, WE WILL.”

