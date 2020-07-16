  1. Home
R Madhavan shares his Class 12 mark; Kamal Haasan & Rashmika Mandanna advise students to take the results easy

South stars Kamal Haasan, Rashmika Mandanna and R Madhavan advised students to take the result easy and not to worry if they could not score more marks.
5430 reads Mumbai
As the board exam results of Class 12 were released today, internet has been buzzing with news articles related to the marks of students amid the pandemic situation. South stars Kamal Haasan, Rashmika Mandanna and R Madhavan advised students to take the result easy and not to worry if they could not score more marks. These posts have come up as huge booster to students who underscored and they have also encouraged students who have scored more marks.

Taking to his Instagram stories, R Madhavan wrote, “To all those who just got their board results - congratulations to those who exceeded their expectations and aced it. And to the rest I want to say I got 58% on my board exams. The game has not even started yet my dear friends.” Rashmika Mandanna asked her followers on her Instagram stories, if they were happy about the marks they scored in Class 10 and Class 12 exams. She added that there’s lot more in life than one can imagine. She advised students to follow their passion.

Check out Kamal Haasan's Tweet here:

Kamal  Haasan, on the other hand, wrote, “To my dear students, what you score in exams should not be the measure to know your value. My congratulations to those who have scored well. To parents of students, I would like to say that one’s life does not depend on one’s marks in exams. A beautiful life is awaiting for you all”.

Credits :TwitterInstagram

