R Madhavan shares his unique experience of travelling solo amid pandemic; Shows empty flight and airport

R Madhavan is the most popular actor, who is known for his outstanding looks and romantic persona. It is forthright to say he is still the heartthrob of many as he aged like fine wine. Madhavan is one of the few actors to attain pan-Indian recognition and is very active on social media as he shares very interesting posts. The actor recently encountered the most 'amusing but sad' flight of his life while travelling to Dubai.

R Madhavan took to Instagram and shared series of videos of what he experienced while travelling to Dubai during the COVID- 19 pandemic. In the videos, Madhavan showed how he is the only person flying in the entire flight and airport. He was the only person after the immigration as well. He called this experience, very unique, funny and sad. Madhavan also shared a video from the business class lounge, where he was only one seating and said that he feels like he is sitting in a haunted house as it is exceptionally quiet. The actor encountered this experience while travelling to Dubai in July for the shoot of his film Ameriki Pandit.

Madhavan shared the videos and wrote, “July 26th 2021…Amusing but sad. Praying hard for this to end soon so loved ones can be with each other.. #Amerikipandit shoot in Dubai.”

Ameriki Pandit is a Hindi movie starring R Madhavan, Manju Warrier and Sushmita Mukherjee in the lead roles. The film is directed by Kaplesh Garg. In March 2021, Madhavan tested positive Coronavirus while shooting for the film.