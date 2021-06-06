R Madhavan shares a love filled post for his wife Sarita on their 22nd wedding anniversary; SEE PHOTO

R Madhavan and Sarita Birje, after dating for eight-long years, tied the knot in the year 1999. They have been setting major couple goals since then.

One of the adorable couples in the film industry, R Madhavan and Sarita Birje celebrate their 22nd wedding anniversary today, June 6, 2020. R Madhavan never fails to leave us amazed with the magic of his words and he does it yet again. The actor has posted a selfie of him with wife Sarita along with a love-filled note that reads, "keeping me in utter awe and in love all these years. Happy Anniversary Pondati...to many many more ahead."

Madhavan's latest post for wife Sarita proves why girls still drool over him. He has been setting high standards for all the husbands out there. Earlier, in a candid chat with Pinkvilla, the actor opened up on the female attention he derives and the shower selfie that had taken social media by storm. "I wish I was as fit as people imagine me to be but now I am 50 years old. I think Anil Kapoor is fitter than me, he is an amazing guy. But about the photos, my wife sometimes tell me to behave. She pulls my leg. I never put that photo deliberately. Actually Sarita and I were having our usual banter on if I have gained or lost weight. I think I was shooting in Chennai when I told her that I have lost weight and she did not believe me, so I sent her the photo as proof," he shared.

R Madhavan and Sarita Birje, after dating for eight-long years, tied the knot in the year 1999. They have been setting major couple goals since then.

Take a look at Maddy's anniversary post for his ladylove:

Also Read| R Madhavan's luxurious penthouse in Mumbai is all things modern and classic; Take a sneak peek

On the work front, R Madhavan was last seen opposite Anushka Shetty in their thriller film, Nishabdham. Madhavan is now looking forward to the release of his upcoming biographical drama, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film is based on the life of ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. This also marks his directorial debut.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×