R Madhavan shares major throwback photo with his wife Sarita and sends the internet into a frenzy

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

The actor is ageing like fine wine with each passing day and shared a throwback picture. R Madhavan took to his Instagram story and shared a cute picture of him with wife Sarita Birje when they had just started dating.

Everyone's heartthrob and dashing star of the film industry, R Madhavan has won million hearts with the way he showcased romance and love on the big screen through his films. The ultimate chocolate boy of South Indian film industry, Maddy has earned a crazy fan following, especially female fans with his charming personality. He is ageing like fine wine with each passing day and his throwback picture will surely leave you nostalgic. Madhavan took to his Instagram story and shared a cute picture of him with wife Sarita Birje from the time when they had just started dating.

The caption on the post read: "I knew then... What we know now." One can see in the picture, Madhavan cutely hugging Sarita and it is setting major couple goals. However, what has caught our eyes is Madhavan's dressing style. Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor looks handsome in sleeveless t-shirt and denim while Sarita is seen wearing a white top and she looks beautiful. R Madhavan and Sarita Birje's love story is one of our favourites. Maddy and Sarita met each other during a personality development class in Kolhapur. Sarita was then Madhavan's student.

After 8 years of courtship, the couple tied the knot in 1999 in a traditional Tamil style. The couple is blessed with a son, Vedanta, born in 2005.

Check out their throwback picture below:

On the work front, Madhavan will be seen on the big screen opposite Anushka Shetty in their upcoming film Nishabdham. The film is all set to release on April 2. However, due to coronavirus outbreak across the globe, it remains to see if the makers push the release date of their upcoming suspense thriller.

Credits :Instagram

Read More