R Madhavan shares a PIC with Nambi Narayanan's family as he celebrates success of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

R Madhavan's recently released biographical film Rocketry The Nambi Effect, based on Nambi Narayanan, is successfully running in theatres with good reviews. The actor is overwhelmed with the response from the audience and critics alike and is enjoying every bit of success. The actor shared a heartwarming pic with Nambi Narayanan's and his family as he celebrated success with them by cutting a cake. The pic speaks volumes about their happiness.

R Madhavan took to social media and shared candid happy pics with Nambi Narayanan's family. The scientist is seen feeding cake to his family member as Madhavan along with others posed for a candid pic. He also penned a caption, which read, "When the Success translates to Happiness and the whole family celebrates together.The true meaning of this photo will only be realized by those who know Nambi sirs family and what they went thru.For me - Mission accomplished with gods grace."

The film, which was released on July 1, currently holds an IMDb rating of 9.3. From Shilpa Shetty, Anupam Kher to Rajinikanth, many actors have praised the film and Madhavan for his wonderful directorial debut. For unversed, Madhavan not only acted but also directed the film and made his debut. Madhavan played the role of the decorated aerospace engineer from ISRO, Nambi Narayanan. The film featured Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role in the Hindi and English versions, while Suriya in South versions of the flick.

The project also stars Rajit Kapur, Simran, Misha Ghoshal, Ravi Raghavendra, Muralidaran, Shyam Renganathan, and Karthik Kumar in ancillary roles.

Also Read: Proud dad R Madhavan REACTS as his son Vedaant breaks national junior swimming record; See post