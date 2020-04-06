R Madhavan shares a throwback video from Mani Ratnam’s Kannathil Muthamittal and it is truly unmissable

R Madhavan took to his Twitter space and shared a throwback video from the movie Kannathil Muthamittal, directed by Mani Ratnam.

One of the timeless classics of Kollywood is ace director Mani Ratnam’s Kannathil Muthamittal, which has R Madhavan, Simran and Nandita Das in lead roles. The film also had child artist PS Keerthana in a key role. While we love the film for its beautiful story and the portrayal, we cannot deny the fact that the film stands out in terms of explaining the age-long issue that Tamil people have been facing in Sri Lanka.

A video from the film, in which R Madhavan can be seen having a conversation with Prakash Raj surfaced online. Sharing the video on his Twitter space, R Madhavan wrote, “Makes more sense now”. As Madhavan shared it, the video received more attention and people started sharing it across all social media platforms. Though the film is about a little girl and her desperate attempt to reconnect with her biological mother, the film also talks about the tragedy that happened in Sri Lanka.

Makes more sense now than ever before . https://t.co/Tl9Zh9dVVz — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 6, 2020

On the work front, Madhavan will be next seen in Nishabdham, which has Anushka Shetty in the female lead role. After several postponements, the film was supposed to hit the big screens on April 3. It can be expected that the film’s delay would be further delayed owing to the current Coronavirus situation, as theaters across the country will remain closed until the end of this month. He will also be seen playing the lead role in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016

Read More