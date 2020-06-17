R Madhavan, Sridevi to Aishwarya Rai: 5 Bollywood actors who made their acting debut with Tamil films

Here are the top five Bollywood actors including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sridevi who made their acting debut with Tamil films.

We all know that many Bollywood actors, who are having a bright career there, have acted in Tamil films. How many of you know that the top Bollywood actors including , Hema Malini, and started their acting careers with Tamil films? While Bollywood beauties like , , and made their acting debut with south films, here are the top five Bollywood actors who made their acting debut with Tamil films.

1. Sridevi

Late veteran actor Sridevi made her debut as the heroine with the Bollywood film Solva Sawan. However, she made her acting debut as a child artist with the Tamil film Kandhan Karunai. Her career in the Tamil film industry is an elaborate one as she has shared the screen space with top Kollywood actors including Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan and critically acclaimed directors K Balachander and Balu Mahendra have directed films with Sridevi as the leading lady. Her most memorable roles in Tamil cinema include Moondraam Pirai and Varumayin Niram Sigappu with Kamal Haasan. Her streaming chemistry with Kamal Haasan was always welcomed with loud cheer by the fans of Kollywood. They both have acted together in 21 Tamil films.

2. Hema Malini

One of the most loved veteran actresses of Bollywood is Hema Malini. She has featured in many megahit films of Bollywood including Johny Mera Naam, Kinara, and Naseeb. However, her first film was a Kollywood one titled Ithu Sathiyam. Though Hema Malini’s role in the film was a small one, it was her first film. The film had SA Ashokan as the male lead, while K Chandrakantha was seen as the female lead.

3. Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her acting debut with the Tamil film Iruvar. Directed by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam, the film also starred , Mohanlal, and Prakash Raj as lead actors. She has acted in a handful of Tamil films including Mani Ratnam’s Ravanan, Shankar’s Jeans, Rajiv Menon’s Kandukondaen Kandukondaen. She has also shared the screen space with Rajinikanth in Endhiran directed by Shankar. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to join hands with Mani Ratnam yet again in his magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. According to reports, she will be seen as the main antagonist. The film is based on a Tamil novel by the same name written by Amarar Kalki. Going by the reports, she will be seen playing dual roles in the film. It is also being speculated that she will play the role of Nandhini, who is a cold-hearted and ruthless villain in the novel.

4.

Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra, who is one of the well-known entertainment personalities across the globe, started her career in acting with the Tamil film Thamizhan. Directed by Majith, the film has Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor. More than her role in the film, the song Ullathai Killadhe from Thamizhan turned out to be a megahit song and it had Vijay and Priyanka Chopra sharing amazing chemistry.

5. R Madhavan

R Madhavan’s acting debut was with the Hindi series Sea Hawks. However, his first film as the hero was Mani Ratnam’s Alaipaayuthe. It had Shalini as the leading lady. Alai Paayuthe is one of the most celebrated films of Kollywood. After the release of Alaipaayuthe, R Madhavan instantly rose to fame and he was the ‘Chocolate Boy’ of Kollywood. His other Tamil films Minnale and Dum Dum Dum too had him as the charming romantic hero, and ‘Maddy’ is still one of the most loved heroes of Tamil Nadu. He will be next seen with Anushka Shetty in Nishabdham, which will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

