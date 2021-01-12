R Madhavan starrer Maara magic spreads across the streets of Chennai as the city is beautified with wall art

Through wall art in and around Tamil Nadu, the Chennai-based artists have not only beautified the town but have also brought out the essence of Maara.

Maara starring R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles was released on January 8 and it opened to a positive response from the audience and critics alike. The film released on Amazon Prime India and managed to win the hearts of the audience. R Madhavan and Shraddha's magical chemistry has managed to grab the attention. Taking the audience into a magical world filled with paintings, picturesque locations and captivating stories, Maara has emerged as the feel-good movie that everyone had been waiting for.

The magic of film continues and is spreading across the streets of Chennai and Coimbatore, thanks to Chennai-based artists, Chris Blair Vincent of Silver Brush Studio and Lotuz Head. Through wall art in and around Tamil Nadu, the Chennai-based artists have not only beautified the town but have also brought out the essence of Maara. As the movie is all about Maara, aka R Madhavan, whose presence is like a breeze, always beautifying the lives of people in his village and the world at large, the artists’ work is a fitting tribute to the movie. Additionally, street installations were artistically prepared with the help of local artists.

Directed by Dhilip Kumar, Maara also stars Alexander Bau, Ssivada Nair, Mouri, Padmavati Ro and Abhirami starring in prominent roles.

Credits :Pinkvilla

