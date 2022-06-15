R Madhavan starrer Rocketry: The Nambi Effect takes over Times Square; WATCH

R Madhavan is one of the most popular actors in the industry. Undoubtedly, he is the handsome hunk, talented actor, and heartthrob of the film industry since the 90s. The actor has predominantly worked in Tamil and Hindi films. He has even acted in some English, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam movies. R Madhavan's one of the hit movies are Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, 3 Idiots, Rang De Basanti, Vikram Vedha, and others. The actor will now create magic with his upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

And, here is good news for R Madhavan's fans as a glimpse of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect got featured on Times Square in New York. The actor shared the video on his official Instagram handle. While sharing the video, he wrote, "When our labour of love is seen on Times Square on the worlds largest billiboard." As soon as he posted the video, his fans rushed to congratulate him in the comment section.

Watch video here

To note, R Madhavan will next take on the role of the decorated aerospace engineer from ISRO, Nambi Narayanan for his forthcoming biopic, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film will also mark his debut as a director. The film will feature Shah Rukh Khan playing a cameo role in the Hindi and English versions of the drama, while Suriya will be a part of the South versions of the flick.

Rocketry The Nambi Effect is slated to release on July 01 this year and will be out in Hindi, Tamil, and English.

Meanwhile, Rocketry The Nambi Effect also premiered at the 75th Cannes Film Festival on May 19 this year. The biographical drama is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former rocket scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was falsely charged with espionage and arrested in 1994.

