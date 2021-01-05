R Madhavan thanks Dulquer Salmaan for reading out a poem in Maara’s second trailer; Watch

Taking to his Twitter space, R Madhavan shared a video thanking Dulquer Salmaan for agreeing to read out a poem in the second trailer of his upcoming film Maara.

R Madhavan has been leaving no stone unturned when it comes to promoting his upcoming film Maara, which is getting a direct release on OTT platform. In his latest social media post, Madhavan shared a video, where he can be thanking Dulquer Salmaan for agreeing to read a poem in the film’s second trailer. Thanking him, Maddy said that Dulquer Salmaan is an extraordinary person and as soon as he was enquired about reading the poem, he immediately agreed.

Directed by debutante Dhilip, Shraddha Srinath will be seen playing opposite Madhavan. It should be noted that the duo had earlier shared the screen space in the critically acclaimed film Vikram Veda. Maara also features Alexander Babu, Sshivada Nair, Mouli, Padmavati Rao and Abhirami in prominent roles. Maara is getting a direct release on Amazon Prime on January 8 and it is one of the highly anticipated films.

Meanwhile, R Madhavan spilled some beans about the movie and how it is an adaptation of Malayalam film Charlie. R Madhavan shared, “Charlie was about different people, interesting in their own unique way. Bringing a film to audiences in 2020 is a challenge and we are happy we have been able to do that. We all know how demanding a relationship can be and this story is about what happens when a character who does not have a smartphone, meets his loved one in person."

Credits :Twitter

