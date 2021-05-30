R Madhavan thanks his fans for love and wishes ahead of his birthday; Says 'I want to keep it very quiet'

While thanking his fans for advance birthday wishes, R Madhavan also shared about celebrating his birthday only with close people given the current situation in the country.

Everyone's favourite R Madhavan is turning 51 on June 1 and fans are already showering him with birthday wishes on social media. The actor is overwhelmed and has penned a thank you note for his fans and well-wishers ahead of his birthday. R Madhavan took to Twitter and thanked his fans for all the love and best wishes ahead of his 51st birthday. He also shared about celebrating his birthday only with close people given the current situation in the country.

He Tweeted, ''Hello my lovely Tweeplw-thank you for all the love from the bottom of my heart. Considering all that is happened & happening around us, I cannot imagine celebrating anything let alone my Birthday. I want to keep it very quiet and spend the day with my close ones.'' Worked in the Tamil and Hindi film industry, Maddy is known for his performances in films like Rang De Basanti (2006), 3 Idiots (2009), Minnale (2001) among many.

Meanwhile, read his tweet below:

Hello my lovely Tweeplw-thank you for all the love from the bottom of my heart.Considering all that is happened & happening around us, I cannot imagine celebrating anything let alone my Birthday. I want to keep it very quiet and spend the day with my close ones. — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) May 30, 2021

On the work front, Madhavan is looking forward to the release of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Helmed, written and produced by Madhavan himself, the biographical drama is based on the life of former scientist and ISRO aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan. The trailer of the film was released recently and it received a good response from the audience on social media.

