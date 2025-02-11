R. Madhavan to star in another biopic after Rocketry, adapting the story of G.D. Naidu

Whenever there is talk about R. Madhavan’s upcoming projects, excitement is inevitable, as fans eagerly anticipate what he will bring next. Back in 2024, it was announced that Maddy would star in the biopic of India’s revolutionary scientist G.D. Naidu.

Now, reports suggest that the actor has commenced shooting for the film. In an exclusive interview with IANS, the film’s executive producer, Muralidhar Subramaniam, revealed that nearly 95 percent of the film will be shot at the actual locations where the events took place, ensuring authenticity.

He further added, “The remaining 5 percent will be shot abroad. A small portion of the foreign shoot has already been completed and the remaining portions will be shot as the shooting moves along.”

Sharing more details, the executive producer revealed, “Shooting for the Indian portions of the film will begin on February 18th. That is also when the other details about the film, such as its title, will be disclosed.”

Not to state the obvious, but a biopic demands extensive research and a deep understanding of the subject’s personal and professional life. Addressing this, the executive producer emphasized the tremendous efforts put into capturing G.D. Naidu’s story. “The director and his team have spent over 5 years researching G.D. Naidu.”

G.D. Naidu was a visionary scientist, often referred to as the ‘Edison of India’ and the ‘Wealth Creator of Coimbatore.’ Among his many accolades, he is credited with being the first to manufacture an electric motor in India.

Who better to bring G.D. Naidu’s legacy to life than R. Madhavan? The actor previously portrayed Nambi Narayanan in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, a performance that earned him a National Award.

The yet-to-be-titled biopic will be jointly produced by Varghese Moolan and Vijay Moolan of Varghese Moolan Pictures, along with R. Madhavan and Saritha Madhavan of Tricolour Films. Krishnakumar Ramakumar will direct the film, while Aravind Kamalanathan will serve as the cinematographer.