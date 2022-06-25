R Madhavan trolled for baseless statement on ISRO's Mars Mission at Rocketry: The Nambi Effect promotions

R Madhavan is currently waiting for the release of his upcoming pan-Indian film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The actor has begun promotions for the film and has caught the headlines for his claims on ISRO using Panchang for Mars Orbiter Mission. He is being trolled by netizens on social media for his remarks on ISRO.

During the recent promotional event of Rocketry, the actor gave a speech and claimed that it was the Panchang that helped ISRO launch a rocket into space and reach Mars' orbit. The actor is now getting brutally trolled by netizens for saying such things when he is playing a scientist in his next.

The netizens, including the loyal fans of R Madhavan, are disappointed with the Rocketry actor's claims and stated that he has now officially changed into a 'Whatsapp Uncle' from a "Chocolate Boy." The actor-filmmaker is now being trolled for making baseless claims without properly studying the topic.

One user tweeted, "The only difference between Madhavan & my mama who graduated with a doctorate from whatsapp university is that he keeps his bs within the family."

Check out tweets here:

Madhavan will be seen in the role of the decorated aerospace engineer from ISRO, Nambi Narayanan for his forthcoming biopic, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film will also mark his debut as a director.

The project stars Rajit Kapur, Simran, Misha Ghoshal, Ravi Raghavendra, Muralidaran, Shyam Renganathan, and Karthik Kumar in ancillary roles. Furthermore, the film will also have Shah Rukh Khan in the Hindi and English versions of the drama, while Suriya will be a part of the other versions of the flick. Rocketry The Nambi Effect is likely to release on 1st July this year.