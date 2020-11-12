  1. Home
R Madhavan watches Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru; Says 'I feel so proud'

Interestingly, R Madhavan recently replied to Sudha Kongara's response to a question on making a film with him and Suriya.
13295 reads Mumbai
Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru, which released today on an OTT platform is receiving a phenomenal response on social media. Not only the audience and critics but even celebs are praising Suriya and team for their excellent work. R Madhavan also took to Twitter after watching the film and wrote, "@PrimeVideoIN @Suriya_offl #SooraraiPotru after watching this film I feel so proud to have been one of the first few customers and passengers on Air Deccan.Hats off @CaptGopinath."

Interestingly, recently R Madhavan recently replied to Sudha Kongara's response to a question, on making a film with him and Suriya. Sudha Kongara, during an online interview with the media, said she would love to make a film with both the actors together. She said, 'I would love to do it. It's actually a great idea. But I should get the script right?'. 

Later, Maddy shared the same on his Twitter and wrote, "'Yes yes .. SEEKRAMA EZHUDHANGA..#SooraraiPottruOnPrime (sic)," which translate to "write soon." 

Check it out:


Also Read: Soorarai Pottru Movie Review: Here's what Twitterati have to say about Suriya, Sudha Kongara's film 

Coming back to Suriya's recently released film, Bollywood star Paresh Rawal marks his Kollywood debut and plays an antagonist in Soorarai Pottru. The film also features actors Aparna Balamurali and Mohan Babu. It is produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment and co-produced by Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment. 

