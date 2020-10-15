R Madhavan wishes his 'most strong woman' Sarita on her birthday with a beautiful photo; Take a look

R Madhavan took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note and lovely photo of wife Sarita on her birthday.

R Madhavan is not only a phenomenal actor but is also known for being a perfect family man. Be it celebrating his son's success or spending time with his parents at home, Maddy has won hearts with his loving and caring nature. Today, on his wife Sarita's birthday, R Madhavan took to Instagram and shared a beautiful photo of his ladylove. The actor penned love-filled birthday wish for his wife and it is all things cute. The Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein shared a lovely picture of his wife along with a sweet message that read: "To the most caring, dynamic, determined loving and strong woman I know.. and THANKFULLY she is also the love of my life Happy birthday my Love. Vedaant and I will be lost if not for you."

Their close friend and actress Kundra also dropped a comment as she wished Sarita. She wrote, "Awwwwww Happpiiieesstttt Birthday @msaru15 you are the best..wishing u love , happiness and great health." R Madhavan has been setting major goals as a husband. The actor never fails to express love for his wife on the special days like Valentine's Day and Marriage Anniversary. Madhavan and Sarita got married in 1999 and are blessed with a son named Vedaant.

Meanwhile, in a candid chat with Pinkvilla, the actor opened up on the female attention he derives and revealed that his wife Sarita warned him to not put "shower' pics on social media.

Madhavan said, "Then, I don't know why I posted it on social media as shower selfie and I saw It became viral and both Sarita and I were so embarrassed and wondered what happened. Actually speaking, I wish it was all well planned but it just happened."

"After that, she had warned me to not put such photos," he laughed.

On the professional front, Madhavan was last seen in Tamil-Telugu film Nishabdham opposite Anushka Shetty. The film released on OTT platform and received mixed reviews on social media.

Also Read: R Madhavan's fan says he was not CONVINCED of Nishabdham; Actor's reply will win your heart

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×