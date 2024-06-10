R Madhavan wishes Narendra Modi on his 3rd term as Prime Minister of India: ‘We know you will…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his new cabinet members took the oath on June 9 in the presence of President Draupadi Murmu. The ceremony was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Modi has now become the first three-term prime minister since the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru.

Celebrating this historic achievement, film personalities from across India have showered PM Modi with warm wishes for his third consecutive term. Actors like Rishab Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Rajkummar Rao, Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal, and others have sent wishes all over the day using their social media.

This time another pan-India star R. Madhavan sends his gratitude and best wishes to the PM of India. Using his Instagram handle Maddy penned, “Huge and Heartfelt Congratulations and Wishing our Honorable Prime Minister, Sri Narendra Modi Ji -A Phenomenal and Exceptional 3rd term in the Highest office of this country.”

The actor-director also added, “We know you will compassionately lead us to an Era of Stupendous Growth, Progress, Prosperity and make us a Glorious Nation that the world looks up to in awe, because of the Love and Kindness we exude, within the philosophies of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

Additionally, the Rocketry actor wished for good health and prosperity to Modi, saying “Praying for your good health and the Extraordinary future that awaits this Great Nation. @narendramodi #indianprimeminister”

Apart from Vikram Vedha actor, Kantara sensation Rishab Shetty also wished the BJP leader ahead of oath. Using his X handle, the actor-director wrote, “Congratulations to #Narendramodi on his 3rd term as Prime Minister of India. We deeply value your dedication to the development, education, and national safety. #PMOath #Modi”

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the director of films like The Kashmir Files, The Tashkent Files, Buddha in a traffic jam, etc, also penned wishes for the PM, saying “Congratulations to dynamic and visionary @narendramodi and his council of ministers. May God give you happy and healthy, long life and strength to lead India to a New India.”

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal also sends best wishes to Modi, saying “The people of India extend their heartfelt best wishes to our respected leader Shri @narendramodi ji on this historic occasion of him becoming the Prime Minister for the third time.”

Prominent figures from the South Indian film industry, such as Rajinikanth and Superstar Mahesh Babu, have previously conveyed their heartfelt wishes to the PM of India.

