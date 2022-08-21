R Madhavan wishes son Vedaant on his 17th birthday with a family PHOTO: A big year ahead for both of us

R Madhavan's son Vedaant is celebrating his 17th birthday today. As his little one stands on the cusp of adulthood, the Rehna Hai Tere Dil Main actor took to Twitter and shared a picture with his better half and son. This family photo was captioned, "Happy 17th my boy. A big year ahead for both of us. Praying that this year is all that you want and more.@VedaantMadhavan."

Not too long ago, talented swimmer Vedaant broke a national junior record at the 48th Junior National Aquatic Championships. The proud dad dropped a video of his son on the internet and wrote, "Never say never. National Junior Record for 1500m freestyle broken." Several celebrities including Arya, Khushbu Sundar, and Raadhika Sarathkumar send good wishes to the star son in the comment section.

R Madhavan recently commented on the ever-going Bollywood VS South films debate. He was quoted in a media interaction saying, "I would like to clearly state that only a few films have done better than those of Hindi stars. They are Pushpa, the KGF films, the Baahubali films, and RRR. These are only six films that have worked. We can't call this a pattern. I think the audience's preferences have changed after the pandemic. They are consuming content from all over the world."