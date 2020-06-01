R Madhavan's Alaipaayuthe or Kannathil Muthamittal? Which film did you like the most? VOTE NOW

Take this poll and let us know which film of R Madhavan and Mani Ratnam do you like the most? Alai Paayuthe or Kannathil Muthamittal.

As R Madhavan celebrated his 50th birthday today, social media is filled with wishes to the actor who had an amazing journey in Kollywood from Alaipaayuthe to the most recent Vikram Veda. While the chocolate boy has given us some most amazing movies, the most favourite Tamil films of the actor till date are Alaipaayuthe and Kannathil Muthamittal. Both films were directed by ace director Mani Ratnam. Let us know in the comments below if you have any other favourite movies of R Madhavan.

Alaipaayuthe, which got released in the year 2000 and it has Shalini as the leading lady. The film’s primary subject was about love after marriage. It revolved around a young couple, who eloped to get married, as their parents did not approve of their love. The film also had Aravind Swami and Khushbu in guest roles. It would be fair to say that there is no match for Alai Paayuthe to this date. The film had music by AR Rahman.

As far as Kannathil Muthamittal is concerned, the film has which has R Madhavan, Simran, and Nandita Das in lead roles. The film also had PS Keerthana in a key role. Kannathil Muthamittal’s story revolved around Amudha (played by Keerthana) and her desperate attempts to meet her biological mother. The film had music by AR Rahman. Released in 2002, it goes without saying that Kannathil Muthamittal is a timeless classic.

Take this poll and let us know which one is your favourite movie of R Madhavan:

