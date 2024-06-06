R Madhavan’s dinner date PIC with wife Sarita on 25th wedding anniversary proves how crazily in love they are
Actor R Madhavan took to his social media to share an adorable picture with his wife Sarita as the couple marks their 25th wedding anniversary today.
R Madhavan posted a lovey-dovey picture with his wife Sarita Birje as the couple celebrates their 25th wedding anniversary today (June 6). Taking to his official Instagram account, Maddy wrote, “@bastianmumbai a special special evening.. 25 years of togetherness (emojis).”
ALSO READ: Gautam Vasudev Menon reveals how R Madhavan once forced him to narrate his film to Mani Ratnam; says ‘I hated…’