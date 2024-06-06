R Madhavan’s dinner date PIC with wife Sarita on 25th wedding anniversary proves how crazily in love they are

Actor R Madhavan took to his social media to share an adorable picture with his wife Sarita as the couple marks their 25th wedding anniversary today.

By Baisakhi Mishra
Updated on Jun 07, 2024  |  12:00 AM IST |  2K
R Madhavan posted a lovey-dovey picture with his wife Sarita Birje as the couple celebrates their 25th wedding anniversary today (June 6). Taking to his official Instagram account, Maddy wrote, “@bastianmumbai a special special evening.. 25 years of togetherness (emojis).”

Credits: R Madhavan Instagram
