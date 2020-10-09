R Madhavan's fan says he was not CONVINCED of Nishabdham; Actor's reply will win your heart

R Madhavan is known for his polite and down to earth nature and he proves to be one yet again.

R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty starrer Nishabdham released last week on an OTT platform and the film opened to a mixed response on social media. Directed by Hemant Madhukar, the film is a gripping suspense thriller and sees Anushka Shetty in a never before seen role. While some lauded the nail-biting screenplay, others were disappointed by a few portions in the film. Recently, Madhavan interacted with fans on social media and during #AskMaddy session, one of the fans asked him, "#NishabdhamOnPrime Hi maddy in the film flash portion was not convincing #AskMaddy whatz your say about that."

To this, Madhavan had a very polite and convincing reply. Maddy replied, "All Incan say is I am very sorry." Now this is sure to win your hearts. R Madhavan is known for his polite and down to earth nature and he proves to be one yet again.

One of the fans also asked him what made him say yes to film Nishabdham as it has many blunders. To this, Madhavan replied, "Well you win some . You lose some .. what can I say.. we try to do our very best."

Recently, while speaking exclusively to Pinkvilla, Maddy, opened up on reuniting with the Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty after 14 years and said he imagined their upcoming Tamil thriller to have a theatrical release.

He said, "I always imagined it to be a theatrical release because of Anushka Shetty because she is such a big name in Telugu. The film also has a lot of Telugu actors in general. In Andhra Pradesh, to see a film with the public in theatre is a different experience, it is a celebration of sorts. That will be missed for sure but having said that, the fans won't be disappointed as they get to see the film whenever they want. This one breaks barriers. Even though I am a tad bit disappointed that film won't have a public reaction per se of first day first show, I am happy that more people get to see it and people can put their reactions on social media."

Credits :Twitter

