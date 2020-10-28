  1. Home
R Madhavan's fan used old age filter on the actor and the application crashed; Here's how Maddy REACTED

R Madhavan has been the nation's crush for years and there is no denying to it. Recently, a fan of his used the old age filter, which had it's consequences. Read on to know more.
Mumbai
R Madhavan's fan used old age filter on the actor and the application crashed; Here's how Maddy REACTED
R Madhavan has aged like fine wine and is the all-time favourite actor of many, especially of 90s kids. He is one of the few male actors who holds a special place in our hearts due to his charismatic personality. The Tamil, Bollywood star has nailed every kind of role, be it romantic or action-packed. Maddy has been the nation's crush for years and there is no denying to it. Recently, one of the fans used old age filter on the actor and interestingly, the application crashed. A Twitter user named Bhavya tagged Madhavan and shared screenshots from the app. He wrote, "Tried this old age filter on @ActorMadhavan . Application closed with an error and deleted by itself..This guy never gets old." 

Maddy was quick enough to reply to his tweet and his reaction is winning our hearts. Flattered by the compliment, Madhavan replied, "Ha ha ha that’s so funny..very flattered. How to you all have time for this." Agreed, this guy never gets old! Don't you agree that nothing has changed about him even after 2 decades and is among a very few male actors who has constantly reinvented himself? 

Check out the tweet below:

During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Maddy opened up on the female attention he derives and about being fit. He said, "I wish I was as fit as people imagine me to be but now I am 50 years old. I think Anil Kapoor is fitter than me, he is an amazing guy."

Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein is the 'national crush' of India and continues to be! 

Twitter

