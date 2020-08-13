  1. Home
R Madhavan's luxurious penthouse in Mumbai is all things modern and classic; Take a sneak peek

R Madhavan lives in Mumbai with his kid, wife and parents and their house is a perfect blend of the modern and classic interior.
Bollywood and South actor R Madhavan has been ruling hearts of the audience with his charming onscreen personality. The actor has earned a massive fan following over the years and fans are always curious to know everything about him. The actor is super active on social media and keeps updating about his daily routine. Amid lockdown, Madhavan has been sharing a lot of photos and videos that also capture a stunning view of his living room and a huge terrace. Madhavan lives in Mumbai with his son, wife Sarita and parents and their house is a perfect blend of the modern and classic interiors. One can see in the photos and videos, Maddy's all-white space is a dream. 

Amid lockdown, R Madhavan treated his fans with a beautiful photo of his living room and we just can't move our eyes off it. The sneak peek of his living room also captures two cute dogs relaxing near sofa sets. Sharing it on his IG story, the Alaipayuthey actor wrote, "Grateful for the positivity of the early morning sunbathing our home. Happy to be home to enjoy it."

Every corner of the house makes for statement-making interiors and sure to leave you stunned! 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Here's a look at the breathtaking view from his terrace. Also, you will see a lot of fruits and vegetable plants. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Buddha statue looks beautiful and is placed perfectly giving all the positive vibes. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Just look at the view! 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When organic veggies grow outside ones bedroom window...in Mumbai ...Days requirement met.

Losing it bit by bit...

Time for the boys to cook.. and the ladies to put their feet up and relax. Ha ha ha

On the work front, R Madhavan will be sharing the screen space with Anushka Shetty in their upcoming film, Nishabdham. The film was scheduled to release in April this year but got postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak. 

Madhavan is also looking forward to the release of his upcoming biographical drama, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film is based on the life of ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. Maddy marks his directorial debut with this film. 

