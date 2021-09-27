R Madhavan's pan Indian film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect gets a worldwide theatrical release date in April 2022

Ever since the announcement of R Madhavan-starrer Rocketry: The Nambi Effect came about, fans have been awaiting the release of the biographical project with bated breath. Today, finally the day has come, the actor took social media and announced that release date. The pan-Indian film will release worldwide in theatres on April 1, 2022.

R Madhavan took social media and shared the big news as he wrote, We are elated to inform you that the much-awaited Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will be released worldwide in theatres on 1st April 2022.We have made this movie with a lot of love and dedication and are grateful for all the support that you have shown us so far.- Team Rocketry."

It is to be noted that the trailer of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was also released on the same date as the release date has been announced, April 1.

The biographical drama is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former rocket scientist at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was falsely charged with espionage and arrested in 1994. The film will also mark is directorial debut as he has written and is also producing it.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor wants to work with Samantha Akkineni next?

Touted to be Madhavan's biggest film ever, 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' will be simultaneously released in six languages: English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film will also feature Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role for Hindi and English version, whereas Suriya will appear in the Tamil version.