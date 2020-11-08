R Madhavan's reply to a fan who praises him for his ageless looks is sure to crack you up

R Madhavan will next be seen in the movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Read on for further details.

R Madhavan is undoubtedly one of the most popular and talented actors of current times. His fan following is not only limited to Bollywood but also down in the South film industry. Nowadays, celebs often indulge in AMA sessions with fans on social media and Madhavan is no different in this regard. However, the Nishabdham actor’s recent reply to a fan on Twitter is what is grabbing headlines as of now. The 50-year old star’s humorous response has no won hearts.

It so happened that one of his fans shared a picture of the actor wearing a yellow sweatshirt and wrote, “Age just got @ActorMadhavan’fied. Never ages.” It seems like the 3 Idiots star is quite happy about the praise he received. In a reply to the same, he writes, “all the miracle of a good dye.” This particular response from Madhavan has surely cracked up the netizens. Another fan of the actor also praised him by saying that he should team up with Anil Kapoor and become the brand ambassadors for anti-aging products.

Check out the tweets below:

all the miracle of a good dye https://t.co/BoGL584eNn — Ranganathan Madhavan (ActorMadhavan) November 7, 2020

Talking about R. Madhavan’s career, he last featured in the movie Nishabdham alongside Anushka Shetty. He is currently gearing up for his next project which is Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. It happens to be a biopic based on the life of scientist Nambi Narayan. Apart from that, the actor will also appear in a web series soon. He had earlier already earned praise for his stint in another web show titled Breathe that is a crime thriller.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: R Madhavan on 'shower selfie' which left female fans dizzy: Sarita warned me to not put such pics

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×