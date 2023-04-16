R Madhavan's son Vedaant gets 5 gold medals for India, proud father pens a note

R Madhavan is known as a relentlessly passionate supporter of his son Vedaant Madhavan’s sports career in addition to his stature as one of our renowned actors. There have been many instances in the past, he has proudly flaunted the major swimming events and championships, in which his son has represented the country at the global level. The latest tweet from R Madhavan adds to the accolades list for his son as he brings home 5 gold medals for India at the Malaysian invitational age group championships held in Malaysia. The actor specifies that his son has piled up 5 gold medals for the country at the championship event.

Proud father wishes his son for his achievement

R Madhavan tweeted, “With God’s grace and all your wishes Vedaant gets 5 golds for India (50, 100,200,400 & 1500m) with 2 PB’s at the Malaysian invitational age group championships,2023 held this weekend in Kuala Lumpur. Elated and very grateful.” The post has been getting a lot of love on social media. The gold medal wins are always special and it’s a moment of great pride for any Indian and especially for a parent. R Madhavan obviously is thrilled at his son’s achievement.

Upcoming Projects

R Madhavan is busy with a handful of films across different industries. He will be seen next alongside Manju Warrier and Dailp Tahil in “Amriki Pandit”. He will also be playing the lead role in “Thiruchitrambalam” fame Mithran R Jawahar's Next. The film is in pre-production and is expected to be a possible comeback for Madhavan in Tamil. He has also been roped in for two biopics on C Sankaran Nair and G D Naidu in Hindi and Tamil respectively.

Madhavan will also be sharing the screen space with Siddharth and Nayanthara in S Sashikanth's directorial debut 'Test'. The shoot of the Tamil film commenced recently

Advertisement

ALSO READ: New Biopic for R Madhavan: After Rocketry's raging success, 52-year-old all set to play Miracle Man G D Naidu