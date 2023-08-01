R Madhavan's son Vedaant learns to drive Porsche; Internet has the funniest reaction

R Madhavan's son Vedaant is one of the most popular star kids in the South. He is known for his incredible awards as a swimming champion. His every photo and video often goes viral on social media. Now, a video of Vedaant learning to drive in Porsche has surfaced on the Internet and netizens can't keep calm.

In the viral video, Vedaant Madhavan is seen sitting inside a white Porsche with his driving instructor. The video was posted on Instagram by Dubai-based driving school Galadari Motor Driving Centre. He was dressed in a white T-shirt and black shorts as he stepped inside the luxury car. In the video, he said, “Hi, I am Vedaant Madhavan, and today I am at the Galadari Motor Driving Centre. I just passed my theory exam, and now I am with my amazing instructor to learn how to drive. I am driving this amazing Porsche, and I can't wait to get my (driving) license.”

Watch viral video of Vedaant Madhavan learning how to drive in Porsche

Netizens reaction to Vedaant learning to drive and his accent

Vedaant Madhavan learning to drive in Porsche has received a mixed reaction from netizens on social media. Several took to the comment section and shared their reaction. A user wrote, "so you are saying that you are learning to drive in a PORSCHE. Am I the only one who learned driving in a Maruti 800 or Alto?" One more joked, "Maruti 800 left the chat..."

Vedaant is known for making headlines by setting world records in swimming. He has won numerous awards till now, making India proud. Very recently, Vedaant Madhavan won five gold medals – 50, 100, 200, 400 and 1,500 mt at the Malaysian Invitational Age Group Championships 2023.

Professional front

Madhavan will next be seen in Yash Raj Film’s first OTT project, The Railway Men, co-starring Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu Sharma, and Babil Khan in prominent roles. joined Ajay Devgn's supernatural thriller film, which is yet to be titled. The film also features Tamil actress Jyothika in a key role and marks her return to Bollywood after 25 years. has also teamed up with director R Mithran of Thiruchitrambalam fame.

