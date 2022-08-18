R Madhavan's take on the Bollywood VS South films debate: Audience's preference changed after the pandemic

In the recent past, there are many celebrities who shared their views on Bollywood vs South films debate. Now, basking in the success of his last release, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, R Madhavan also opened up about this everlasting discussion. He also shed light on the boycott culture that is getting prevalent in the industry.

While interacting with the media, the star was questioned about Bollywood vs South films debate. He replied saying, "I would like to clearly state that only a few films have done better than those of Hindi stars. They are Pushpa, the KGF films, the Baahubali films, and RRR. These are only six films that have worked. We can't call this a pattern. I think the audience's preferences have changed after the pandemic. They are consuming content from all over the world."

Also, talking about the boycott culture in the Indian cinema, he said, "If we release good movies and people like it then they will naturally come to theatres."

Reports were doing rounds that R Madhavan lost his house in order to make Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He put an end to the rumour mills by recently tweeting, "Oh Yaar. Pls, don’t over-patronize my sacrifice. I did not lose my house or anything. In fact, all involved in Rocketry will be very proudly paying heavy Income Tax this year. God's grace We all made very good and proud profits. I still love and live in my house."