R Narayana Murthy's mother passes away at 93 after facing multiple health issues

Tollywood actor R Nayarana Murthy's mother Chittema passed away today morning at the age of 93. She breathed her last in Rautulapudi Mandal Mallampeta of East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh. The last rites will be held tomorrow morning with family members in attendance. Chittema was suffering from many health issues for several years.

Many political and members of the film fraternity are mourning the death of the actor's mother. They took to social media and paid tribute to the deceased. Fans also offered their deepest condolences to R Narayana Murthy and his family.

Apart from being an actor, R Narayana Murthy has made a mark for himself in the Telugu Film Industry as a producer and director as well.

Born in Mallampeta village of the East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh, R Narayana Murthy dreamt of becoming an actor ever since his childhood. During his student days at the Narayanamurthy Maharani College, he bagged the presidency and participated in student movements.

Forced by his love for movies, he later shifted to Madras and after facing many hardships, he finally entered the industry.

To date, R Narayana Murthy has been a part of more than 35 films as an actor. He has made a name for himself as the people’s star, who does not care about the hit or flop status of his movies. He has helmed communist ventures like Dandora, Lal Salaam, Red Army, Urumanadira, and Cheemaladandu during his career as a filmmaker.

