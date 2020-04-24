R Saravanan says THIS to clear the air about Jyothika's speech on donating funds to hospitals and schools

The film's director, R Saravanan goes on to add that when Jyothika arrived for the shoot at the hospital she felt bad about the way the patients were put up and the lack of basic amenities made the actress teary-eyed.

South director R Saravanan shared a post to clear the air about Jyothika's speech on donating funds to hospitals and schools. The director shared a message on his Facebook account wherein he mentions that the actress said people could also donate funds to the hospitals and schools just like they do to the temples. R Saravanan further states that he is doing a film with Jyothika and Sasikumar in Thanjavur's Government Raja Mirasudhar Hospital for the film's shoot. The cast and crew were scheduled to shoot for the film at the hospital as the director did not want to make a set, and preferred a real location instead.

The film's director, R Saravanan goes on to add that when Jyothika arrived for the shoot at the hospital she felt bad about the way the patients were put up and the lack of basic amenities made the actress teary-eyed. This hospital was close to Sri Brihadeeswara Temple which was so grand and pristine. Jyothika in her speech said that hospitals and schools are very crucial for the people and hence when people think of donating funds to the temples, they can also donate to hospitals and schools which will prove beneficial to the poor people.

Check out the post by R Saravanan:

The director says that there was nothing wrong with what Jyothika said. R Saravanan comes to the rescue of the actress saying that she only meant good for those who were suffering and did not in any way mean to insult the temples. South director R Saravanan says that Jyothika was deeply affected by seeing the plight of those people at the hospital and hence thought of creating awareness about it.

