Ra Ra Reddy: Nithiin and Anjali's chemistry in peppy number from Macherla Niyojakavargam wins hearts

As the fans await the release of Nithiin's forthcoming action-drama, Macherla Niyojakavargam, the makers have shared the promo of their upbeat single Ra Ra Reddy I'm Ready!. Picturized on Nithiin and Anjali, the song looks like a perfect party number. Mahati Swara Sagar composed this track, while Lipsika crooned it. The lyrics of the single have been penned by Kasarla Shyam.

Nithiin and Anali's sizzling chemistry adds charm to this peppy track. Apart from their outstanding moves, this song has a festive theme. Nithiin appears in a savage look in a black shirt and denim, while Anjali looks smoldering in the desi avatar. Jani master has choreographed the songs for the flick.

Check out the song below:

MS Raja Shekhar Reddy is directing the movie being backed by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under Sreshth Movies banner in association with Aditya Movies. Macherla Niyojakavargam is all ready to release in theatres on the 12th of August this year. Prasad Murella has cranked the lens for the project and Kotagiri Venkateswara is the editor.

Touted to be a mass entertainer with a heavy political element, the shoot for the film took place in Hyderabad. Rajkumar Akella is presenting this much-anticipated movie.

Now coming to the film's storyline, Nithiin will be seen in the role of an IAS officer named Siddharth Reddy, who takes his first charge as the collector of the Guntur district. The film talks about the challenges faced by the protagonist in his new post. Krithi Shetty and Catherine Tresa are on board the venture as heroines in this action flick.

Also Read: Liger's Akdi Pakdi Promo: Vijay Deverakonda sets the dance floor on fire; Ananya Pandey shines alongside him